Authorities investigate ‘gummies’ incident at Atlanta middle school

By Rebekka Schramm

Click here for updates on this story

DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Parents of students at Chapel Hill Middle School in south DeKalb County are learning school officials are looking into an incident involving a student allegedly passing out gummies at school, candy that parents feared might’ve been laced with THC.

It’s a subject matter that parents of children as young as elementary school age are realizing they need to discuss with their kids, especially as manufacturers continue to get away with selling products that contain mind-altering ingredients. The products, which sometimes come in the form of gummy bears or gummy worms, are not regulated by the FDA.

A spokesman for the DeKalb County School District sent the following statement:

Chapel Hill Middle School administrators learned Wednesday that on Tuesday (September 13), four classmates allegedly received candies from another student described as “edible gummy bears.” Although it was never proven that the candies contained anything out of the ordinary, the school promptly contacted the families of the students who allegedly received them. They were informed of this incident and what the school had learned.

Thankfully, no health-related reactions have been reported because of this incident.

Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about the importance of using good judgment before eating anything- especially if they do not know where the food originated.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.