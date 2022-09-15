TBI investigating after deputies shoot, kill man armed with pellet gun

By Daniel Smithson

GRUETLI-LAAGER, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating after deputies in Grundy County shot and killed a man accused of pointing a pellet gun at them.

At about 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to Colony Road in Gruetli-Laager after receiving reports that a man was pointing a rifle at passing vehicles, the TBI said in a media release. When deputies arrived, they found 64-year-old Joe Pickett holding what was later identified as a pellet rifle.

Deputies told Pickett to drop the gun, authorities said, but he pointed it at them instead. Deputies shot Pickett, who later died at a nearby hospital.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting. TBI’s investigation is ongoing.

“TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews,” the release said. “Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General.”

