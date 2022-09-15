Parents say Las Vegas woman was found dead with her baby right by her side

By Drew Andre

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A 20-year-old woman was killed with her baby right by her side. Family members identified the young mother as Makayla Adams. She was stabbed to death inside her home near Washington and MLK, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

“She was giving. She was caring. She was smart, and she just became a new mom,” the victim’s mother Monica Miner said. “She was a great mom, and she loved that baby more than anything in the world.”

Wednesday morning San Diego police took 24-year-old Michael Ricks into custody to face charges of murder.

Makayla’s parents said that the newly married couple had just split two months ago. They said Makayla wanted to get away from a cycle of domestic abuse.

“She was trying to get away so she could start a new life for her, and her baby,” Miner said. “He didn’t let her do that, and he didn’t even care enough about his daughter not to do it in front of her.”

Makayla’s parents said they got home Tuesday night and noticed the bathroom window was open. They then rushed inside the home on Reed street.

“We open the door, and my daughter was laying on the floor with a bunch of blood [and was] over her baby,” Miner said. “My daughter looked at her dad as he grabbed the baby her eyes moved, and a tear fell. That was the end. She waited for us to get home. She waited for us to come get her baby.”

Makayla’s eight-month-old daughter, physically unharmed, is now in the custody of her grandparents. They call her father, the man police say killed Makayla, a monster.

Police said Ricks fled to San Diego after the murder. He was taken into custody there Wednesday morning.

LVMPD said he will be extradited back to Las Vegas to face one count of open murder.

Wednesday night family, friends and strangers in the community gathered to honor the life of Makayla Adams. They released balloons in her memory.

