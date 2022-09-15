City investigating allegations of child abuse at school; 4 staff members arrested

By WDJT Staff

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — There are allegations of physical abuse at The Lawrence School, and it will be shut down for the foreseeable future. Four staff members were taken into custody, according to police.

Three of them were booked and released with potential charges of failure to protect. Police say those charges will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office.

According to police, one staff member was arrested and taken to the Waukesha County Jail and charged with physical abuse of a child.

According to the Waukesha School District, Waukesha police executed a search warrant at the school on Wednesday, Sept. 14. They say the child care facility was also operating at 150% capacity. Video from Wednesday afternoon shows parents picking up their young toddlers and kids. There was a large police presence, and Waukesha police had a command center set up on site.

Police say all the kids are now accounted for and safe.

Waukesha Schools says that Lawrence is a partner site for 4K, but a private school. No district staff work here — and their partnership was terminated immediately.

Waukesha Schools is now trying to find a replacement 4-year-old kindergarten class for the displaced Lawrence kids.

