Rapper wounded in North Hollywood shooting speaks out

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A local rapper says he feels lucky to be alive after he survived being shot multiple times in an ambush attack two weeks ago in North Hollywood.

Wakko the Kidd said he was shot six times and his sound engineer was shot 10 times in an attempted follow-home robbery.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, the rapper compares Los Angeles’ current crime level to what the city experienced in the 90s.

“I feel like everybody with money is under attack in L.A. I feel like it’s a rough time and a lot of people don’t have money,” he said as a tube drained fluid from his bullet wounds. “So the people that show money and do all that stuff like that, yeah, everyone’s under attack. Celebrities need to be very careful right now.”

Twenty-six shots were fired when Wakko the Kidd was attacked earlier this month. All six bullets that hit him missed vital organs.

He says he’ll have security with him from now on when he’s in public. No arrests have been made in the case.

His comments come as L.A. grapples with another young rapper gunned down.

Rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South L.A. on Monday.

Police say the shooting was apparently committed during a robbery.

The gunman showed up at the restaurant shortly after his girlfriend posted their location on Instagram.

The Los Angeles Police Department says the suspect demanded jewelry from the rapper and the two got into an altercation when the fatal shots were fired.

The 30-year-old PnB Rock, born Rakim Hasheem Allen, was known for singles that include “Fleek” and “Selfish.”

