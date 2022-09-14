Parents raise concern over campus safety following recent instances at Hawaii schools

By Jefferson Tyler

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — There have been two separate “stranger danger” incidents at different schools across the state over the last few weeks. Suspects involved in each incident, one at Jarrett Middle School and one at Honaunau Elementary, have been arrested. But concerns remain.

The Department of Education is pointing KITV4 to an email and letter concerning each of the incidents for information. The department is also saying both principals didn’t want to talk. But one Jarrett Middle School parent did want to talk and so did a security professional who teaches safety to schools.

The joy of children going to Jarrett Middle school was shattered Monday morning. According to a letter from the school principal, a man tried to grab two groups of young girls near the school gym. Luckily, the students got away and no one was hurt. “They screamed and alerted other people around them so they knew that an issue was going on,” said Jacie Slaymaker who is the parent of a 12-year-old student at the school.

Slaymaker says she learned about the incident from that letter. The she provided it to KITV4. According to that correspondence, the girls ran and told someone right away. KT Protection Services Security expert Michael Thomas says the girls did the right thing.

He says there were other things they could have done if they couldn’t have got away. “You look for the special points where people grab you. The weak point is between the forefinger and the thumb. You want to pull your wrist toward the weakness of the hand to escape,” said Thomas.

He says just because an attacker has control, doesn’t mean you make it easy on them. “If you drop all your body weight, you force them to pick you up. And they have to carry you. Because if they walk away people are going to wonder why they are carrying someone over their shoulder,” said Thomas.

Dropping your body weight however does not mean giving up the fight. “Make all the noise you can. Kick and scream and yell for help. Make it where this person is not supposed to have you. Make it so everyone around you knows you are in trouble,” said Thomas.

“School safety is something we should be concerned about. I think the schools are doing the right thing. The principal told the parents immediately when the incident happened, but we still need to be aware,” said Slaymaker.

Two weeks earlier at Honaunau Elementary on the Island of Hawaii, an uninvited person approached a student in the bathroom and threatened them. That student also got away.

Thomas says limiting access to grounds and certain areas, are ways schools can limit this sort of threat. “Another teacher should be standing outside the bathroom, because that is a place of vulnerability,” said Thomas.

The DOE, security expert, and parent we spoke to, are all encouraging people to stay vigilant and encourage their children to speak out if they see something suspicious.

