U.K. government warns of public safety risks as crowds grow to mourn Queen Elizabeth II

By Brooklyn Neustaeter

LONDON (CTV Network) — The U.K. government is warning of potential safety risks to the public in London as thousands mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the country prepares for her funeral, among many other commemorative events.

In a statement issued Sept. 9, the Cabinet Office said the large crowds may pose a risk to public safety as groupings continue to grow outside Buckingham Palace in the days leading up to the state funeral.

“We recognize that many people will travel to Buckingham Palace and other Royal Residences as a mark of their respect. We expect large crowds, which can pose risks to public safety,” the statement reads.

“Those who do travel are asked to follow any instructions given to them by stewards and the police.”

The announcement also asked well-wishers to lay flowers “only in designated areas” as outlined by security near royal residences in London, Windsor, Edinburgh, Balmoral and Sandringham.

Crowds began gathering outside Buckingham Palace on Sept. 8 as soon as the Queen’s doctors signalled their “concern” for her health, around 12:30 p.m. local time. Several hours later the palace announced her death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after more than 70 years on the throne.

The coffin left Balmoral Castle by hearse on Sept. 11 for the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. It will be flown to London on Sept. 13 ahead of the state funeral on Sept. 19.

Sonja Puzic