Students, teachers build bunk beds for those in need

By Stephen Borowy

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — Local scholars with Flint Community Schools gave back to the community as part of Bunks Across America.

More than 50 students, teachers, and staff from the Accelerated Learning Academy volunteered to build 30 bunks for children in the city who don’t have beds to sleep in.

“We found out that many of our scholars are sleeping on the floor or have other means of areas that they’re sleeping at so we just want to make sure they have a bed to sleep in, they will receive a twin-size bed, bedding, as well as a bear,” said Shonta Price, Community School Director at Accelerated Learning Academy.

Bunks Across America is a nationwide event hosted by Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

