Prisoner recaptured after clerical error

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A Nye County prisoner was recaptured after she was released due to a clerical error.

Nicole Ashley Brownlee, 28 from Pahrump, was sentenced to prison for drug and violation of probation charges, according to Nye County Sheriff’s Office. Brownlee was awaiting prison transport at Nye County Detention Center.

NCSO said due to a “clerical error,” Brownlee was mistakenly released.

On Friday night, NCSO said they had “exhausted all leads” on locating Brownlee. But on Saturday afternoon, they said she was recaptured.

NCSO said Brownlee was spotted by a patrol deputy in the area. When the deputy tried to take Brownlee into custody, she ran, NCSO said.

NCSO said Brownlee was quickly taken back into custody.

