Man threatened judges and called in multiple bomb threats, officials say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) — A League City man allegedly threatened two Chambers County judges and sent bomb threats, according to deputies.

Officials said on Thursday, at about 9:16 p.m., the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a suspicious call from an unknown man.

Authorities said that during the phone call, the man threatened the lives of two county district judges.

Deputies were then sent to check both judge’s residences, where they stayed to provide security, the sheriff’s office said.

As the investigation continued, the man called back the following day, saying there was now a bomb in the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

A thorough search was conducted inside and outside the building and found no indication of a bomb presence, deputies said.

According to deputies, the man allegedly called one more time, saying the bomb was in the Chambers County Courthouse, which was evacuated immediately.

There was no presence of any explosives in that area.

On Friday, detectives identified the caller as 30-year-old Dustin Matthew Riddle of League City.

Six warrants were issued for Riddle on multiple terroristic threat charges with bonds totaling $1.6 million.

On Saturday, with the help of the League City Police Department and the Texas Rangers, the detectives went to Riddle’s home, took him into custody, and conducted a search warrant at the residence before he was taken to the Chambers County Jail.

