iPhone helps police track down stolen SUV with baby in back seat

By WPVI Digital Staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A mother was reunited with her 6-month-old baby minutes after her SUV was stolen with the child still inside early Monday morning in the Fox Chase section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 3 a.m. on the 800 block of Arnold Street.

Police say the 31-year-old mother was unloading her 2020 Nissan Rogue SUV with the infant in the back seat when someone jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off.

The 6-month-old girl was asleep in the back, police said.

The mother called 911 and officers responded to the home.

Police say the woman’s iPhone was in the vehicle which allowed officers to use its tracking feature to locate the SUV.

The Nissan was found 10 minutes later on the 7900 block of Castor Avenue in Rhawnhurst.

Police say the baby was still inside and unharmed.

The car theft suspect was not with the vehicle and remains at large.

