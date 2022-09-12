Investigation underway after 3-year-old boy ‘suspiciously’ dies, sheriff says

By KTRK Staff

DAYTON, Texas (KTRK) — An investigation is underway after a 3-year-old boy died in north Liberty County on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 5:30 a.m., investigators said the child’s mother’s boyfriend called the dispatcher and reported that the child was in distress and described his condition as “gagging.”

Lead Investigator Sean Mitchell said the child was in a recliner chair at the residence on Country Road 3792 in north Liberty County.

Mitchell said the emergency medical team began CPR on the child on the way to Kingwood Hospital.

The boy was pronounced dead at the emergency room, according to Mitchell.

The investigation is in early stages, but detectives are continuing with interviews and awaiting pending autopsy results.

