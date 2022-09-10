iPhone 14 and 14 Pro to have SIM card tray in Canada, unlike U.S. models

By Tom Yun

Sept. 9, 2022 (CTV Network) — Six years after getting rid of the headphone jack on new iPhone, Apple announced that the upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models in the U.S. will not have physical SIM card trays. However, Canadian customers will still be able to use their physical SIM cards on the new iPhones. According to product specifications on Apple’s Canadian website, all models of the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro — including the iPhone 14 Plus and 14 Pro Max — will continue to support physical SIM cards in addition to an eSIM, much like the existing iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models. Illustrations of the new iPhones on Apple’s Canadian website also depict SIM card trays on the side of the phones, which are missing on the company’s U.S. website. U.S.-spec iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models will instead rely on eSIMs. An eSIM (short for embedded-SIM) is a SIM card hardwired onto the phone and allows users to change carriers digitally without having to swap a physical SIM card. Both U.S. and Canadian iPhones will support up to two eSIMs simultaneously. Apple says eSIMs can be especially great for travellers who want to use another carrier while in a different country. “With eSIM you can quickly transfer an existing cellular plan or get a new cellular plan, all digitally,” Kaiann Drance, Apple’s VP of iPhone marketing, said at the company’s announcement on Wednesday. The new iPhones are set to be available on Sept. 16. With files from CNN

