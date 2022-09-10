Food pantry asking for help restocking shelves after burglars strike twice

By Nathan Vickers

Click here for updates on this story

BELTON, Missouri (KCTV) — A food pantry is on the verge of opening its doors to families in need, but is recovering from two recent burglaries that have strained their supplies.

Shay Jefferson, the director of the Family Resource Center, took over the site of a former Casey’s when the convenience store moved up the hill to a new location.

Jefferson began converting the space into a food pantry called “Bridge over Troubled Water.” She wanted the pantry to feel like a grocery store where families could enjoy a sense of choice and autonomy when selecting supplies.

“It’s not just somewhere to get food,” she said. “We remove the shame of it all. You come and get a cart just like a grocery store.”

Jefferson said she was getting close to opening up the pantry when thieves broke into the shop in late August. A few days later they broke in again. Each time they stole shelves of food and supplies, including diapers and children’s clothing Jefferson had collected to distribute to local families.

Jefferson said replacing the food items would be difficult. Like many pantries, hers faces the challenges of supply chain issues and rising food costs.

“Even buying wholesale things have gone up,” she said.

Jefferson said donations from the public have helped to replenish some shelves. But she has not yet collected enough to move forward with the opening of the pantry.

She said the pantry needs canned goods and baby supplies in particular, especially diapers. She said donors should first contact the Family Resource Center of Cass County.

“As long as we’re able to help people that’s what I care about,” Jefferson said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.