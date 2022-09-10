Diner offers up comfort food, smiles for grieving law enforcement

By Bridget Spencer

ATLANTA (WGCL) — The Cobb County community continues to mourn the loss of these two deputies. And now at least one local business is stepping in with a small gesture that is making a huge impact.

The chaos that unfolded in Hampton Glen where two Cobb deputies were shot and killed could be heard from miles away.

Loren Martin, co-owner of the West Cobb Diner also lives near the scene. She also heard the commotion Thursday night.

“I thought there had been a traffic accident, because why would I think anything else?” she said.

When she found out two Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies had been murdered, she was shocked and immediately started to think what she could do to ease some of the pain of grief.

“When I woke up this morning, I said we have to do something,” she said.

“We’d love to feed you, shake your hand and give you a hug if you want it. Anything we can do for the community to try and just give back because they have given so much to us,” said Martin.

Any law enforcement officer who comes in will be greeted with a free meal and a smile…showing what the true definition of comfort food is.

“Let us thank you for everything that you do and let us grieve with you because this is so devastating.

Martin said officers and other first responders already frequent the West Cobb Diner. This is just another chance for them to serve up love during a time of grief and loss.

They will continue the service until further notice.

