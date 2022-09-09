Cannoli mobile found after thieves steal it from Jasper’s Italian Restaurant

By Peyton Headlee

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — It took just more than a minute for thieves to break in, hotwire and steal the Cannoli Mobile from Jasper’s Italian Restaurant.

It happened in their parking lot at 103rd Street and State Line Road around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

Surveillance video shows thieves breaking in through the window, hotwiring the delivery van and taking off.

On Thursday, Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., the owner of the restaurant, says that the Cannoli Mobile has been found.

Mirabile says the Kansas City, Missouri, police called the owner Thursday morning at 6 a.m. to say they had recovered the van.

The owner said he would be picking it up soon and will give a condition report.

Mirabile said the most frustrating part is that they took it during National Cannoli Month – a holiday he declared 16 years ago.

“Thank you to everyone including all the TV and radio stations for getting the word out about the stolen Cannoli Mobile. Happy National Cannoli Month!” Mirabile said.

This is the second time this has happened.

“They’re not going to get anything out of it. There’s nothing in it. It was not full of cannolis. It didn’t have any value to it. It’s just the idea that they stole it again,” Mirabile said when the vehicle was still missing.

“When it first happened, I was so upset, but then I thought about it, it’s just a van, but more sentimental than anything, it’s the cannoli mobile,” Mirabile said.

Despite nearly a dozen surveillance cameras, thieves still took it in broad daylight. Glass is still on the ground in the parking lot where the van used to be.

The van is hard to miss. It’s white with the words “Jasper’s Cannoli Mobile” on the side.

