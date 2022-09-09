Baby who stopped breathing on flight from Pittsburgh to Orlando saved by nurse

By KDKA Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The quick actions of a nurse saved a baby on a flight from Pittsburgh to Orlando, Florida.

According to Ian Cassette, a meteorologist for Fox 35 in Orlando, the baby stopped breathing Thursday night on a Spirit Airlines flight. The plane left Pittsburgh just after 9 p.m.

Cassette said the baby’s parents were three rows ahead of him when she stopped breathing and her lips turned purple. Cassette said a nurse on the flight jumped into action and helped the 3-month-old baby start breathing again.

He also said the flight attendants “should be commended for their quick action for helping as well.”

Cassette said an emergency crew met the family when the flight landed in Orlando to check out the baby.

