2 stabbed in hotel parking lot

By Jennifer Borrasso

BETHEL PARK, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in the parking lot of a South Hills hotel.

Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O’Connor said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Crowne Plaza Suites hotel on Fort Couch Road around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The man and woman were hospitalized and last in stable condition.

O’Connor said the woman got off work and was accosted by the man. He said an argument ensued and led to a fight involving a knife between the two of them.

A woman who talked to KDKA-TV on Thursday said she rushed in to help the woman.

“Apparently, he was going to stab her and she grabbed the knife and broke it and then stabbed him. Then she tried to run and then he grabbed her as they were running down, and when he came out he pulled his hand back and hit her in the back of the head,” Jennifer Straker said.

Straker said she was on a work break when she heard screams for help. She then saw a man chasing a woman down a hill.

“She just yelled, ‘Help, help, help, he’s going to kill me,'” Straker said.

“Her shoes were gone,” she added. “She had cuts all over her hands, face. Yeah, it was horrible.”

The man ran back up the hill and the police were called. O’Connor said detectives recovered a knife at the scene. He believes the two knew each other and an argument broke out in the hotel.

O’Connor said the man was stabbed in the neck and torso, while the woman was stabbed in the hands and arms.

Straker says the woman told her that the PFA against the man who stabbed her just expired.

Police are investigating. No charges have been filed at this time.

