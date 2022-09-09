2 in custody after Cobb County deputies ‘ambushed’ while serving warrant

By Miles Montgomery

MARIETTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Two individuals are in custody after two Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies were killed in the line of duty Thursday evening while serving a warrant, according to Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens.

Sheriff Owens confirmed the two deputies were serving a warrant at a home southwest of Marietta but nobody answered. As they were walking back to the police cruiser, two individuals pulled up in a car and shot the two deputies.

The SWAT and FAST teams responded to the scene near the intersection of Habersham Road and John Ward Road SW near Marietta around 9 p.m. after the suspected shooters barricaded themselves inside a home.

One of the deputies was reportedly shot in the head and the other in the pelvic area. The deputy shot in the pelvic area died on the way to Kennestone Hospital.

Cobb County Sheriff’s Office officials have not released the identities of the two fallen deputies. “We want to make complete notifications to their entire family,” Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said. “Our hearts are definitely broken. It’s not going to be an easy road. It is a very difficult time for us. And when one agency loses someone, we all lose someone. These two deputies served Cobb County with dignity and honor.”

According to Sheriff Owens, this marks the first line-of-duty death in Cobb County since he took office 18 months ago. The two deputies, both men, leave behind wives.

Gov. Brian Kemp contacted the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office to ask what he can do to help.

