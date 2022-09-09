16-year-old arrested after shooting 2 juveniles at NW Miami-Dade bus stop over cellphones; victims stable

By SAMANTHA SOSA, MARISELA BURGOS, ELITSA BIZIOS

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — Police have arrested 16-year-old Emmanuel Morales after, they said, he shot two 12-year-olds at a school bus stop in Northwest Miami-Dade when they refused to hand over their cellphones, sending the juveniles to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northwest Ninth Avenue and 109th Street where the shooting took place, just before 8 a.m., Thursday.

Hours later, Miami-Dade Police detective Argemis Colome described the incident.

“They are only 12 years of age, were waiting for the bus to be taken to school when the subject — that is only 16 years of age — approached them, armed with a gun and demanded their cellphones,” he said.

Shelsee Cameus, the sister of one of the victims, spoke with 7News.

“They asked him for his phone, like the other friend, and he wouldn’t give it to them, so the boy just took out the gun and shot them,” she said.

After the 12-year-olds refused to give up their cellphones, detectives said, Morales pulled the trigger.

“The subject immediately began shooting at the juveniles and took off on foot,” Colome said.

Cameus said her brother came to their home, located near the bus stop.

“Then I opened the door, he just fell into my arms and said, ‘I got shot,’” she said.

Family members identified this victim as Gosue Cameus. He suffered two gunshot wounds.

“I didn’t know what to do, so I dragged him to the kitchen, and I was [trying to] find, like, anything that I could find to put pressure on the wounds,” said Shelsee, ” and he said, ‘Ice, ice, it’s hurting,’ so I got ice out of the freezer and put it and called 911.”

There was an all-out manhunt from the air and ground for the teenage subject. Detectives set up a perimeter and were able to track down the gunman a few blocks away with help from neighbors.

“That definitely helped us out. They called the information in and said, ‘Hey, we see someone running through our backyard,’” Colome said, “so we want to thank those individuals that did get involved and called 911 and gave us information.”

According to police, they recovered a rifle and two handguns at the site.

Paramedics transported both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

“This gun violence, it has to be stopped. There’s no reason why a kid should get access to a weapon and hurt somebody,” Cameus said.

Morales has been charged with attempted felony murder with a firearm, among other charges.

