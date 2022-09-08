Yaqub Talib indicted for murder after fatal shooting of coach at youth football game

By ALEX KELLER

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — The brother of former NFL player Aquib Talib was indicted for murder in Dallas today after the fatal shooting of a coach at a youth football game nearly a month ago.

Yaqub Talib is accused of killing youth football coach Mike Hikemon at a game in Lancaster on Aug. 13 after an argument broke out between coaches and the officiating crew. Talib allegedly pulled out a gun and fired, striking Hickmon in front of parents and children as young as 9.

Talib turned himself in on Aug. 15 and was charged with assault causing bodily injury and a probation violation. Records reveal that he has a lengthy criminal history and has been arrested in the past on charges including assault with a deadly weapon and child negligence.

As recently as last year, Talib had been arrested for unlawfully possessing a firearm and drug charges.

Hickmon was a beloved Little League coach who many called a pillar of the Lancaster community. He had coached football for years and was looked up.

“They took a great, a great person who wanted to help the community and wanted to better us as people,” friend and fellow coach Heith Mayes said.

“He was very loved in the community,” Hickmon’s friend Glenn Richie said. “Everybody loved him and his son. Everybody looked up to him as a good father… We learned a lot of things from him.”

