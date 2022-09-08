‘Full of joy’: West Allis teen dies from severe asthma attack, family hopes his story saves someone else

By Gabriella Bachara

WEST ALLIS, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A West Allis teenager unexpectedly died from a severe asthma attack in Aug.

Now, his family is hoping the 13-year-old’s story could help save someone else.

“He was full of joy, full of happiness,” Anthony Miller, his father, said.

Ky’reelle’s family met CBS 58 at one of the teen’s favorite spots — the Giannis mural in Downtown Milwaukee.

“Every, all the Bucks’ games. Like, we had never been to one, but we watched them, and he kind of followed his career a little bit,” Miller said.

Miller said his son was a playful brother, a protective friend, and a good student.

“A happy, happy kid,” Miller said.

Ky’reelle suffered from asthma for his whole life, but his dad said doctor and emergency room visits became more frequent as his condition suddenly became more severe.

He told CBS 58 Ky’reelle would always be sent home with a breathing treatment.

“We did everything there is that you can do. He had a rescue inhaler on him. He had an inhaler in the house. He had an inhaler at school, and he had a breathing treatment machine in the house, and that still wasn’t enough,” Miller said.

Ky’reelle stopped breathing during an asthma attack on Aug. 24, according to his father.

Miller is now encouraging parents to ask more questions at the doctor’s office.

“I don’t want someone else to go through what I’m going through right now, losing their child,” Miller said.

More than anything, he said hug your kids a little tighter tonight.

“Tell them ‘I love you,’ because tomorrow is not promised,” Miller said. “I wish I had more time with my son.”

Ky’reelle’s family said they’re appreciative of the outpouring of support from the community.

The West Allis community hosted a lemonade stand fundraiser for the family on Friday.

