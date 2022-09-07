Police: Man charged with stalking blew kisses, offered Snapchat to student at bus stop

By Daniel Smithson

Click here for updates on this story

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — An arrest affidavit obtained by WSMV 4 offers new, disturbing details regarding an interaction between a 13-year-old girl and a 29-year-old man accused of stalking her.

Hendersonville Police charged 29-year-old Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Lopez with aggravated stalking on Tuesday. For at least three consecutive school days, Lopez showed up to the 13-year-old student’s bus stop, police said.

The girl told police Lopez blew kisses at her on Thursday and drove off. The girl thought it was funny at first, police said, but when he showed up again, it became “weird.”

“On Friday, Sept. 2, she went to the bus stop and the suspect’s vehicle was parked … where he could see the bus stop,” the affidavit said. “When (the victim) arrived, he pulled up, rolled his window down and blew her (another) kiss.”

Police said Tuesday, the next school day, Lopez pulled up to the bus stop again and offered her a piece of paper. The girl declined.

The young girl got Lopez’s license plate number and reported it to police. Police were able to contact Lopez, who said he tried to give the girl his Snapchat username. He said he didn’t realize the girl was a juvenile, police said.

“There is probable cause to charge (Lopez) with aggravated stalking due to the fact that he has shown up at the bus stop (three-straight) mornings, making the juvenile female victim uncomfortable,” the affidavit said.

Lopez remains in the Sumner County jail.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.