Hawaii to get nearly $7 million in e-cigarette settlement

By Paul Drewes

HAWAII (KITV) — The state will get $6.8 million from a settlement with e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs.

Money, some say, that is needed to curb Hawaii’s high teen vaping rate.

Flashy ads promoting e-cigarettes are nothing new, but a two year investigation into Juul Labs found the major manufacturer targeted youth with those ads.

“Middle school students show me their social media feed and so much vaping pops up. They are like ‘how can that be legal’?” said Hawaii Public Health Institute Statewide Youth Coordinator Scott Stensrud.

It is a particular concern in Hawaii, which has some of the highest vaping rates among teens. 1 in 3 high schoolers said they have regularly vaped, along with 1 in 5 middle schoolers.

“When this glamorous vaping life is portrayed in social media feeds and shows, it makes it seem normal and that everybody else is doing it,” added Stensrud.

Hawaii, one of 34 states involved in the investigation, found Juul’s marketing and sales practices also misled customers over nicotine amounts in its products. As part of the settlement, it will not allow access to websites without age verification.

Hawaii’s youth have said it is pretty simple to get vaping products.

“They are able to order it online. Some students buy in bulk and then turn around and sell them on campus,” said Stensrud.

KITV 4 Island News has been told some parents and grandparents will even buy vape products for those underage.

Under the deal with the states, Juul will also only be able to sell vape flavors approved by the FDA.

Hawaii lawmakers, this legislative session, passed a bill that would have banned flavored vapes, which are extremely popular with youth and adults,

but that bill was vetoed by the Governor.

So where will the settlement money go? The Attorney General’s office hasn’t finalized the deal yet, so could not say where it will be distributed.

But those who work with youth hope it goes to target young vapers.

“We would like to see any settlement money for prevention and cessation programs. The CDC recommends Hawaii spend $9 million a year on those programs and the settlement wouldn’t even cover that,” added Stensrud.

For youth who would like to stop vaping and need help doing so, they can text “start my quit” to 36072 for confidential and free support services

