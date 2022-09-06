Woman accused of killing 7-year-old to plead guilty

By Elaine Emerson

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The woman accused of killing her 7-year-old son and leaving his body on a trail outside of Las Vegas will plead guilty, according to court records.

Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 36, is accused of strangling Liam Husted to death in May 2021 and dumping his body at Mountain Springs outside of Las Vegas. Clark County District Court records show Moreno-Rodriguez entered a guilty plea agreement on Sept. 1.

Moreno-Rodriguez had previously pleaded not guilty in a hearing on Aug. 20, 2021. Prosecutors previously said Moreno-Rodriguez admitted to choking her son to death.

According to court records, Moreno-Rodriguez pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse. She agreed to serve at least 28 years in prison.

Moreno-Rodriguez appeared in court Tuesday, but her hearing was rescheduled in light of the guilty plea agreement. Her next hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20.

