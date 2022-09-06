Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 8:31 AM

Swimmer hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest during race

By Kathryn Doorey

Click here for updates on this story

    HONOLULU (KITV) — A male swimmer is in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a swim race at Waikiki Beach.

Honolulu Ocean Safety, along with a private canoe club and private water safety company, responded to the swimmer who suffered a cardiac arrest, just after 9:30am on Monday.

Lifeguards rescued the man from the waters off Waikiki and started CPR.

Honolulu EMS continued treatment on the patient, who is in critical condition, to an emergency room.

No other information has been released at this time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content