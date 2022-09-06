Family shares why over-the-counter hearing aids will make a difference

By Jasmina Alston and Jamarlo Phillips

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Over-the-counter hearing aids will be available as soon as mid-October for those with hearing loss.

The change is good news for millions because the average cost of one hearing aid is approximately $2,000, and most people need one for each ear.

Atlanta teenager Charlize Maldonado lost her hearing as a baby and wore hearing aids before getting cochlear implants.

“If I didn’t have them, I would just be reading their lips,” she said.

With the help of her aids, the 13-year-old has been able to play Volleyball.

“One of the most important things about volleyball is communication,” she said.

According to the FDA, the devices will be available for purchase without a medical exam or prescription.

Ibette Maldonado, Charlize’s mom, told CBS46 that this is a necessary and helpful change.

“They’re pricey, many insurances do cover but there are insurances that just cover one,” she said. “So having it be available to families of all different situations is amazing, excellent news for everyone.”

