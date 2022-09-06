Skip to Content
2-month-old boy dies after being found unresponsive at truck stop

By WDJT Staff

    Illinois (WDJT) — Police in Illinois have opened a homicide investigation after the death of a 2-month-old boy from Milwaukee.

The infant, Sevyn Simmons, was taken to the hospital Wednesday, Aug. 31 after he was found unresponsive at a truck stop along I-57 in Monee.

Police say the boy’s parents were staying overnight in a semi-trailer truck at the Petro Truck Stop. The family was apparently on their way to Wisconsin.

The boy’s parents told police they did not know why the child stopped breathing. The child died Friday morning, Sept. 2, at Corners Children’s Hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner says Sevyn died from a traumatic head injury.

Right now, his parents are not in custody.

