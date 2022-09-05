Surveillance video captures theft of 3 American Bullies from animal shelter

By Nick Sloan

Click here for updates on this story

RAYTOWN, Missouri (KCTV) — Police are investigating after three American Bullies were stolen from an animal shelter in Raytown.

Police on early Saturday morning reported to an alarm going off at Midwest Animal ResQ, located in the 10000 block of E. 63rd Street in Raytown.

When they arrived, officers found that someone had forced their way into the shelter and stole the three dogs.

Midwest Animal ResQ said the dogs recently had surgery and need medical attention.

“All three of these dogs need medical care pretty urgently,” said Erin Morse, the director of Midwest Animal ResQ. “We’re concerned about their welfare, obviously concerned about them being in the care of criminals.”

Surveillance video captured shows that two men broke down a door using a crow bar and entering the kennel row. They targeted three specific dogs.

Video also shows one of the burglars removing a surgical cone from one of the dogs.

“We could really use the community’s support right now,” Morse said. “That’s why we’re here — to support the community. But sometimes we need the community’s help and this is one of those times.”

If you have any information, please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.