Police use drone to track down missing boy within one minute

By WBZ Staff

    DUXBURY, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Duxbury Police were able to track down a missing child within one minute thanks to a drone.

The boy was reported missing during the Duxbury beach party Sunday night.

Detectives immediately put their drone in the sky and spotted the boy.

They were able to go get the boy and bring him back safely to his parents.

