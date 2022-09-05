Lucky man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days

By Steve Liewer

LINCOLN, Nebraska (Omaha World-Herald) — Some guys have all the luck.

Last month, it was Sergey Nastin of Lincoln. He stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to claim the $20,000 top prize in the $20 Mega Multiplier scratch game, beating odds of 1 in 58,500.

Nastin told lottery officials that he would use it to pay bills, or possibly “for something fun like a Jet Ski.”

He may have spent some of his winnings on more lottery tickets. Because just five days later he was back to claim another Mega Multiplier jackpot, this one for $1,000 — the game’s second-biggest prize. This time the odds were 1 in 39,000.

He’s not the only lucky person in Lincoln. On Aug. 23, Shari Neal of Lincoln claimed a prize in the $5,000 daily My DaY game, which asks players to pick three numbers matching the month, day and year.

It was the third time Neal had won the My DaY game, and the second time playing the numbers that make up her birthday.

Still unclaimed are four winning My DaY tickets sold on the same day at the same Kum & Go convenience store at 4041 N. 168th St. in Omaha. The winning numbers: 04, 14, 54.

The odds of winning the daily jackpot are 1 in 36,525.

Zachary Ries of Omaha defeated even longer odds (1 in 501,942) to win the Nebraska Lottery’s daily Pick 5 game Aug. 24. He purchased his ticket at the Hy-Vee convenience store at 132nd and West Dodge Road, matching the numbers 05, 08, 18, 26 and 34. The jackpot was worth $130,000.

“I haven’t had much sleep,” Ries admitted to lottery officials when he claimed the prize two days later.

No winner has been announced for Nebraska’s biggest lottery winner in August. A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million for the Aug. 16 drawing was sold at the Hy-Vee supermarket at 1000 S. 178th St. in Omaha. The winning ticket matched the five white numbers (33, 35, 41, 45, 51) but missed the red Mega Ball number (01). The odds of winning that prize are 1 in 12,607,306.

