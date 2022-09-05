Another fight among YCP cadets leads to more arrests

By KTBS Staff

CAMP MINDEN, Louisiana (KTBS) — For the second time in as many weeks, a host of law enforcement agencies had to respond to a fight among cadets in the Youth Challenge Program at Camp Minden. This time, however, two are accused of jumping a security guard and trying to disarm him, Sheriff Jason Parker said.

Eleven male cadets were arrested Saturday night and face charges of inciting a riot and interfering with an arrest. Nine were released to their parents and the two who reportedly tried to take a weapon away from the YCP security guard were detained. All are juveniles.

Webster sheriff’s deputies were called to male barracks around 9:20 to assist in getting the fighting cadets under control, Parker said. In addition to about a half-dozen patrol deputies, several investigators, state troopers and the Minden police K-9 also responded. Parker said he is grateful for the help from other agencies because the incidents at Camp Minden are pulling WPSO deputies away from their regular patrols to protect citizens in other parts of the parish and respond to calls for service.

But Saturday’s incident was not the only one this weekend involving YCP students. Still under investigation is the alleged theft of a vehicle by two cadets who ran away from the facility Friday night, Parker said.

A Dixie Inn man reported the door of his business was kicked in and a van was stolen. The van was later recovered in Bossier Parish.

The teenagers believed to be responsible were located and taken back to YCP. Charges are pending completion of the investigation, Parker said.

It was just two weeks ago that nine YCP cadets were arrested after a brawl broke out between dozens of males and females who were in their first week of the program. Several of the barracks were left with heavy damage.

Those cadets – eight females and one male ages 16 and 17 – were charged with battery and resisting arrested and released to their parents.

