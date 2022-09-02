Woods Fire: Forward progress stopped on fire that forced evacuations in Tuolumne Count

By Jonathan Ayestas

JAMESTOWN, California (KCRA) — Forward progress has been stopped on a fire that sparked in Tuolumne County on Thursday night and forced evacuations in the area.

The fire has burned 21 acres and was 10% contained, as of Friday morning.

Evacuation orders are still in place near the communities of Jamestown and Sonora, the sheriff’s office said.

Evacuation orders are in place for the following areas.

North Drive Fairway Outlook Drive Martha Lane Golden Dove Lane Circle Lane Silver Pine Drive Alley Drive Charbroullian Lane Constance Lane Golf Links Road Mountain Vista Court McKibbin

With evacuation orders, there is an immediate threat to life and you are lawfully required to evacuate.

Evacuation warnings were issued for Gibbs Drive, Jamestown Road, Racetrack Road, Ponderosa Way, Cottage Court and Woodside Drive. You are not required to leave immediately with evacuation warnings, but you are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment’s notice in case fire behavior becomes threatening.

Stockton Road is closed from Highway 108 to Ponderosa Way, the sheriff’s office said.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Tuolumne County Sheriff Possee Grounds at 19130 Rawhide Road in Jamestown.

This is the same area where a fire sparked roughly the same time a year ago. That was called the Washinton Fire, which burned 100 acres before firefighters extinguished it.

