Gov. Evers allocates $90 million to schools from federal pandemic relief funds

RACINE, Wisconsin (WISN) — Gov. Tony Evers and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly wrapped up a statewide tour of schools Thursday in Racine after the governor allocated $90 million in federal pandemic relief funds to schools.

The governor allocated $15 million to expand mental health resources statewide and another $75 million to individual districts to address teacher shortages and other district needs.

“Our schools need resources so these funds will certainly help our schools hire teachers and support staff and mental health,” Underly said. “But there’s a lot of needs coming out of the pandemic and we’re seeing that.”

Some of the largest districts across Southeast Wisconsin will see more than $1 million.

Waukesha: $1,068,551 Racine: $1,647,719 Kenosha: $1,801,944 Milwaukee: $6,568,360

“We have money for this purpose and our schools have suffered significantly all sorts of ways,” Evers said.

The governor has authority over how to allocate federal pandemic relief dollars. The governor’s office said districts will see the funds in the coming weeks.

