Georgia family requesting birthday cards for 8-year-old with autism after no shows

By Sawyer Buccy, Miles Montgomery

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you; that is what a Georgia family is trying to make clear for their little boy. He has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now his mom and aunt are asking Georgians to step up.

”My nephew turns 9 on September 14th. Last year, he didn’t have anyone show up to his birthday party,” said Austin’s aunt, Bri Sosebee.

Sometimes, we all need a reminder that we matter; that in this giant world someone is thinking of us, someone who thinks we are important.

“He is a little discouraged that people don’t think of him. He is autistic and doesn’t understand,” said Bri.

”He is a playful, sometimes moody kid and he has a big heart,” said Austin’s mom, Amber Sosebee.

He has had a rough time.

”People tend to bully him at school, no one wants to show up to any of his events,” said Bri, ”Every kid deserves to be loved and he deserves to have friends show up.”

This year, the family is doing something different. They’re asking total strangers, all over the state of Georgia, to write and send birthday cards to Austin.

”Maybe a few birthday cards and he would realize there are others who actually want to send him something, who actually care,” said Bri.

Austin loves Spider-Man, sharks, Minecraft, and football.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.