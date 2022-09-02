Former Rogers High School wrestling coach arrested on sexual assault charge

By Lydia Fielder

ROGERS, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — Police arrested a former Rogers High wrestling coach on a charge of sexual assault on Thursday, according to booking information and a district spokesperson.

Colton Campbell Looper, 26, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in the first degree, according to the Benton County Detention Center’s website. A bond hearing will occur Friday morning, prosecutor Nathan Smith said.

Looper resigned from Rogers High School on Monday, Ashley Siwiec, communications director for the district, told 40/29 News.

Looper was a teacher and wrestling coach at the school, she said. He has taught physical education and most recently taught a class called credit recovery.

The incident in question occurred last school year, according to Siwiec.

According to the probable cause report, the student’s parents disclosed to school officials that the female student admitted to having a sexual relationship with Looper. The student has since graduated.

The student told her parents that she exchanged nude photos with Looper via Snapchat, and that they had sexual intercourse, as stated in the report.

Police said that Looper admitted to exchanging inappropriate messages and photographs with the student.

The district notified Arkansas State Police- Crimes Against Children Division, local law enforcement, and the Arkansas Department of Education Board of Ethics.

Below is a statement from Dr. Jeff Perry, Superintendent of Rogers Public Schools:

“A former Rogers Public Schools staff member was charged with sexual assault on September 1, 2022, for an alleged incident occurring last school year. Currently, the Rogers School District is working with local law enforcement to conduct a thorough and complete investigation of this allegation. As always, the safety and well-being of our students are our top priorities and school administration took immediate action to ensure the safety of students. The staff member in question resigned his position on August 29, 2022, and is no longer employed by the school district. Law enforcement is currently working with district officials and staff to complete this investigation.”

