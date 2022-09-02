Disabled Albuquerque veterans live next to condemned home taken over by homeless

By John Cardinale

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — On a warm breezy afternoon on Chama Street in Albuquerque, two disabled veterans reminisce about their time serving our country.

“I joined the Navy so I would not get shot at. Six months into my service, I’m getting shot at,” Stephen Hensley said.

“It’s the foulest thing I’ve ever seen. To see people using drugs, rubbing feces on themselves naked, to see nudity and indecent exposure is a bit much when you first have your morning cup of coffee,” Hensley said.

They say the city has been to the property through the years to board it up, but nothing stops people from coming back.

“They put that wood up, they tear the wood down and then they make a bigger hole so that they can climb through it. They’ve actually cut holes in the plywood in the backdoor so they can climb into the house,” Hensley said.

It’s gotten so bad recently that both young and Hensley fear for their safety.

“I’ve actually been told this is better suited for a single male than a single female just because of how dangerous this area is. I’ve actually had people not even want to come over here because of how dangerous the situation is,” Young said.

“I’ve actually increased my medication levels just to make sure I can sleep at night, which makes me feel worse, because now what if someone comes in, tries the home invasion, now I’m knocked out,” Hensley said.

Now, they’re just asking for some help.

“Just tear the place down because you have a bigger problem right now than just having this building here,” Young said.

We reached out to code enforcement about the property and its problems. They tell us they want to resolve the issue and will be providing us with an update soon.

