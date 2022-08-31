Police: Man shot fireworks near woman’s car in drive-thru

By KCCI Staff

WAUKEE, Iowa (KCCI) — A Waukee man is charged with harassment after allegedly lighting fireworks behind a woman trying to order food from a drive-thru.

David Hammett, 30, is facing a first-degree harassment charge.

Hammett and his girlfriend were walking out of Taste of New York on Southeast Alice’s Road. A woman said she stopped to let them walk in front of her vehicle, and Hammett, “Stared her down.”

The woman got into the drive-thru at Monterrey Express, right next door.

Police said Hammett was behind the victim in line at a Monterrey Express drive-thru when he lit the fireworks.

The victim perceived the fireworks as gunshots and left the drive-thru without placing an order.

According to court documents, Hammett and his girlfriend allegedly followed the victim to the front of the building and Hammett yelled, “Hooty-hoo,” before exiting the lot.

Hammett’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9.

