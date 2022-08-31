Men rescued from boat taking on water off Lake Michigan coastline in South Milwaukee

By CBS 58 Newsroom

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Authorities say two men were rescued from a boat taking on water off the Lake Michigan coastline Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The U.S. Coast Guard and South Milwaukee Fire Department found the boat about six miles off the coast and rescued the two men aboard.

The men were taken back to shore by the South Milwaukee Fire Department’s rescue boat, uninjured.

Fire officials want to remind boaters that Lake Michigan presents many dangers.

In a statement Wednesday, they said, in part, “Please use caution when on the water; know your location at all times; know the current and potential weather conditions.”

They also encourage boaters to have all required safety/rescue equipment and know how to use it.

