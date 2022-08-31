Eversource Energy worker rushes into burning home to rescue family’s dog

By WCVB Staff

METHUEN, Massachusetts (WCVB) — An Eversource Energy employee is being recognized for his bravery after he saved a Massachusetts family’s dog from a house fire.

On May 23, Bob McCann saw a fire in a Methuen neighborhood where he was working, jumped into his truck and rushed to the burning home to offer his help.

When he heard the family’s dog was still inside, McCann ran into the house — which was engulfed in flames — without hesitation to rescue the pup named Abigail.

“My house burned in 2009 and a firefighter ran in and saved my dog. That meant a lot to me,” McCann said. “I’m glad I could do the same for someone else.”

In a letter to the editor of The Eagle-Tribune, homeowners Paul and Linda Boivin thanked McCann for saving their dog. The Boivins also thanked Methuen firefighters and police officers for trying to save their house.

“Most of the news you see today is either bad or sad, because it sells. What’s not reported often enough is the good people, neighbors, friends and strangers, along with the Red Cross, who are there when you are at one of the lowest places you’ve been. The love and support they provide at your time of need can be incredible,” the Boivins wrote. “Saying thank you doesn’t seem adequate enough, but I want you who were there for us to know you will never be forgotten.”

