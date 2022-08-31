Caught on Video: 84-year-old woman robbed of necklace in distraction theft

By KCAL Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — Security video captured the moment a woman was robbed of her necklace in what Glendale Police are calling “distracted jewelry thefts” that have been going on since June and targeting elderly victims.

Haik Ld says his 84-year-old mother, who can be seen wearing a blue cardigan in the video, is traumatized after the robbery and doesn’t want to come outside any longer.

Ld say his mother and a friend were sitting outside their apartment when a gray SUV pulled up in front of the driveway. A woman in a white shirt approached the women and handed a necklace over to them.

“My mom said, ‘No. I already have one necklace. I don’t need it anymore,” Ld told CBSLA.

According to his mother, the woman said that she was selling the necklace for $200.

The moment they realize there is a good catch here, they put the other necklace around my mom’s neck, left the one that is fake and took the real one,” he said.

Just moments later, another women and a child exit the same SUV. The boys goes off to the side and can be seen in the video taking his shirt off, while the second woman can be seen greeting the two elderly women by taking a hand and putting it on her forehead.

“The lady was trying to take my mom’s finger rings out, but since it was so tight, she wasn’t able to take it out,” the victim’s son told CBSLA.

Eventually, all three of the suspects return to the SUV and drive away.

According to Glendale Police, this is just the latest distracted jewelry theft. Detectives said that multiple crews have been targeting elderly people wearing visible jewelry. This theft happened just a block away from the police station.

“They will be in Southern California today, Northern California next week. They’ll be in Las Vegas the week after that, Phoenix the week after that,” Glendale Police Sgt. Victor Jackson said. “So, even if we have a leader, where’s our suspects? We don’t know where they are at.”

Still, police said they’re working to find the thieves.

As for Ld and his family, he said it’s upsetting that the crooks involve a child in their crime.

“Somehow this family is creating future criminals. They must be stopped,” he said.

Police said the distracted jewelry thefts are not unique to just Glendale, but are happening all over Southern California and added that if someone you don’t know approaches you, it’s best to keep your guard up.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.