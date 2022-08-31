15-year-old student arrested for allegedly bringing loaded gun to school, police say

By Daniela Hurtado

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) — A student was arrested Tuesday morning after accusations that he took a loaded gun to Kingwood Park High School.

Humble ISD Police Department confirms the suspect is a 15-year-old boy.

Principal Wes Solomon sent a letter to parents about the situation Tuesday morning, saying the suspected student ran off when he was questioned by school officers.

“(Tuesday) morning we received information that a student may have brought a weapon to school. We acted immediately to investigate. The student was identified and ran off campus when questioned by authorities. The student was quickly detained by our campus Police Officer and a gun was found in the student’s possession. The student is now in custody and the situation was resolved by 8:05 a.m. Evidence was presented to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. The student now faces a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon, which is a felony. The student also faces a charge of evading on foot. We work in partnership with law enforcement for the safety and well-being of everyone. Safety concerns should always be reported to our school staff, Humble ISD Police (281-641-7900), or through the Humble ISD iHELP app.”

“(Tuesday) morning when I was dropping off my middle schooler I saw a young gentleman in the middle of the street and he was being held up by two of the school officers,” Kingwood Park High School parent Cesar Lozano said. “He was yelling at the cops. I think they were maybe trying to search him.”

Lozano said Although he doesn’t know what the suspect intended to do with that gun on school grounds, Lozano said he’s glad nothing happened to anyone at the school where his son attends.

“I’m just thankful to the Humble ISD police that they were able to respond so quickly and whoever had the initiative to make the report you know, because they potentially saved a lot of lives,” Lozano said.

Humble ISD police confirm the suspect was also expelled from the high school.

