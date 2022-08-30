Wendy’s employee in custody for allegedly stabbing 44-year-old co-worker in Brooklyn

By WABC Staff

NEW YORK (WABC) — Police have made an arrest after they say a 44-year-old employee was stabbed by a fellow co-worker at a Wendy’s in Brooklyn.

The incident took place around 7:40 p.m. Monday night at a Wendy’s located at 9001 Ditmas Avenue.

Authorities say a 44-year-old man was stabbed by another male employee.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he is now stable.

The suspect fled the scene, but was caught later in the evening.

Police described him as a man in a gray Wendy’s uniform.

The investigation is ongoing.

