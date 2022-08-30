Watch: Video records gun store burglars stealing weapons

By KETV Staff

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Omaha Police Monday made a new appeal for help in solving a smash and grab burglary that stole multiple firearms from Omaha’s “Frontier Justice” store near 84th and Center on August 7th.

The video shows two burglars smashing a glass display case and stealing at least two dozen weapons.

Frontier Justice was burglarized in a similar fashion on June 30th. One of the five suspects in that theft was later identified according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. In that case, the burglars left in a light-colored, Ford F150 pickup. No vehicles were identified in the August 7th robbery.

Omaha Crime Stoppers has offered a cash reward for information on the August 7th burglary. You can leave an anonymous tip at 402-444-7867 or at p3tips.com.

