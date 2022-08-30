The Bakowski Bridge of Lights will be lit in orange and yellow for The Arc Caddo Bossier

By Chloe Abbott

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — The Arc Caddo-Bossier will have an orange and yellow light flow on the Bakowski Bridge of Lights on Tuesday, August 30.

This special orange and yellow lighting is to be held as a celebration of both The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s decades of service to the SBC area and the generous donors, grantors and volunteers who support the organization.

The bridge lighting will also serve as a form of community awareness, reminding the residents of Shreveport, Bossier City and surrounding areas that The Arc Caddo-Bossier remains a pillar for those with disabilities in our community. They are proud to serve individuals, of all ages, with intellectual and developmental disabilities through various programs, giving them the tools needed to live more independent, fulfilling lives.

Look for the orange and yellow lights between 8 p.m. and midnight on August 30th. Join The Arc Caddo-Bossier in celebrating the opportunity to serve those with disabilities and champion them as contributing members of society!

The Arc Caddo-Bossier has offered vital supports and services to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and their families, since 1954. We exist to “Build Unlimited Opportunities for People with Disabilities” and do so through a variety of programs and services. These services include: equine assisted therapies, inclusive childcare and early education, employment/job training, residential services, advocacy and more. The Arc Caddo-Bossier’s goal is to create the least restrictive environment possible for those we serve and to champion them as contributing members of society.

To support The Arc Caddo-Bossier and learn more about our services and upcoming events, visit The Arc Caddo-Bossier (thearccaddobossier.org)

