Hundreds gather for second line in memory of lives lost during Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago

By Shay O’Connor

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — Hundreds of people in New Orleans gathered Monday to remember Hurricane Katrina 17 years later.

The storm caused more than 1,800 and over $100 billion in damages.

But Monday, the people of New Orleans came together in solidarity to honor those who died in that deadly storm and share their survival stories.

Hunter's Field in the 7th ward, where a march and second line had just ended.

Before this, the names of those who died in the Lower 9 were read aloud.

“I walked in water up to here. That is what a lot of people do not understand. We suffered. A lot of people talk, but they do not know the struggle we went through,” said Rhondel Jones.

Robert Green, a Lower 9th Ward resident and organizer for Monday’s event said, “My granddaughter died. She was washed away. My grandmother literally did what they call a dry drowning. We were not expecting 25 feet of water to come through. We were not expecting having to go through the attic and on top the roof.”

Robert Green said both his mother and 3-year-old grandchild died in the storm. For him, Aug. 29 is about remembering their lives and forward movement.

“We are not stuck in the past. We have to realize we have to move forward. I have 14 grandkids and 4 great-grandkids. We have to look at what the future holds for them.”

Resilience and strength were on full display.

“Hurricane Katrina was one of the most important things to happen in New Orleans. So many things were changed when it comes to New Orleans and the structure of community. Government. Family,” organizer Sess 4-5 said.

He and other organizers said they have been petitioning to turn Aug. 29 into a state holiday to bring more recognition to the impact of Hurricane Katrina.

Read more on their mission by visiting: think100climate.com/katrina17

