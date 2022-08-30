Charges dropped in North Buncombe High hazing incident, documents say

By WLOS Staff

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Kidnapping and sex offense charges against a North Buncombe High School student have been dropped, according to court documents.

Charges were filed against Bryson Peters, 18, in February of 2022 over an alleged hazing incident that happened at the high school in Sept. 2021. Two other juveniles were also charged in the case.

Court documents confirm those charges against Peters were dropped after the teen provided a video statement for use by Buncombe County Schools to address the problem of hazing within the athletic department.

The documents say evidence determined that Peters was also a victim of hazing and that hazing was a problem at the school.

“The defendant has complied in good faith with the State’s request to inform the school of his experiences and also provided a statement for educational use by the school to inspire rapid and profound cultural change at Buncombe County Schools to prevent further harm to students,” the dismissal document said, in part.

