Added mental health resources available for Asheville students as school year starts

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Heading back to class after some tough years due to COVID-19 and other factors can be hard for many students.

Asheville City Schools says addressing this is a priority for the district this year and they will be offering some new mental health resources as students head back to the classroom.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Jim Causby says the school system will have designated rooms for students struggling with their mental health, and each school with have a mental health therapist.

“We will have 13 mental health therapists in our school systems this year,” Dr. Causby said. “Every school will have a mental health therapist and they will be available to work with individual students as they have needs.”

He adds that he hopes this will be a more normal year for students, as last year many students were still adjusting to being back in class full time.

