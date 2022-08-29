Police searching for suspect who stabbed man on MTA bus

By WABC Staff

HARLEM, Manhattan, New York (WABC) — Police are searching for a man who stabbed a passenger on an MTA bus.

A disturbing video shows the moment of the attack on a bus near 135th Street and Lenox Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, August 11.

Police say the suspect repeatedly stabbed a 38-year-old man before exiting the bus.

It happened just steps away from Harlem Hospital, where the victim walked to for treatment.

He suffered injuries to his right forearm and was slashed on the hand.

Police say the violent encounter appeared to be unprovoked.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

