Man shot by police in Hawaii charged

By Matthew Nuttle

HILO, Hawaii (KITV) — A Mountain View man who was shot by police in downtown Hilo on Aug. 23 has been identified and charged for the incident.

Jordan Cacatian, 41, was charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree attempted assault on a police officer and second-degree attempted assault, according to the Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. on Keawe Street in downtown Hilo. Authorities say officers were initially called out to a report of a man cutting himself with a knife. When officers arrived they found Cacatian sitting on a curb holding the knife. However, when officers ordered him to drop it, Cacatian ignored the command and began to walk toward the officer.

“The suspect ignored the officer’s lawful commands, and the officer subsequently discharged his duty weapon, striking the suspect in the lower extremities,” a Big Island police spokesperson wrote on the day of the incident.

Body camera video was released by Hawaii Island Police the day after the incident. The video showed the officer firing his weapon and hitting Cacatian. Officers also deployed an electric gun to complete the arrest.

Paramedics took Cacatian to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to make a full recovery. No officers or bystanders were injured.

Cacatian is scheduled to appear in Hilo District Court, Monday afternoon.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to Big Island Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.

The officer who fired his weapon is a 14-year veteran of the department, and will be placed on administrative leave pending the internal review.

